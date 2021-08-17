IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,041,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IGEN Networks stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 14,299,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,075,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. IGEN Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

IGEN Networks Company Profile

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

