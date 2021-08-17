IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,041,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IGEN Networks stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 14,299,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,075,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. IGEN Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
