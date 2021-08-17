IHS Markit Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,504 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,496% compared to the average daily volume of 98 put options.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INFO traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $119.73. The company had a trading volume of 42,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,497. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.72.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.