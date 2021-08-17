ILCOIN Market Capitalization Tops $1.78 Million (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One ILCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. ILCOIN has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $14,358.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002195 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006148 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007468 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,725,436,407 coins and its circulating supply is 771,739,987 coins. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

