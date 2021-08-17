Illuvium Price Tops $460.29 (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $292.21 million and $38.49 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $460.29 or 0.01007831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00055260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00133368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00158869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,647.33 or 0.99946537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.31 or 0.00915898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.41 or 0.07024937 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,824 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

