ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 7.4%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.93. 17,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,295,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66.

In related news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $241,189.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,689,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 82.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

