Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Impel NeuroPharma stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,572. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.90. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impel NeuroPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

