Indivior (LON:INDV) Sets New 1-Year High at $176.72

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 176.72 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 176.72 ($2.31), with a volume of 102561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.30 ($2.25).
Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Indivior in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13.
About Indivior (LON:INDV)
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
