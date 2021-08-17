Indivior (LON:INDV) Sets New 1-Year High at $176.72

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 176.72 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 176.72 ($2.31), with a volume of 102561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.30 ($2.25).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Indivior in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Indivior alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13.

In other Indivior news, insider Graham Hetherington acquired 29,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £49,966.20 ($65,281.16). Also, insider Jerome Lande sold 271,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £434,158.40 ($567,230.73). Insiders have sold a total of 575,568 shares of company stock worth $93,003,537 over the last quarter.

About Indivior (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.