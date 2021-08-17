InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 131.4% in July

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 131.4% from the July 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,742,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of INND stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
About InnerScope Hearing Technologies
Further Reading: Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.