Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Update

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the July 15th total of 63,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,343. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $113.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.25. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.