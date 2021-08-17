Insider Buying: Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Insider Acquires 6,500 Shares of Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) insider Samuel Lyon acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $29,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,748.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AP stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 164,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $85.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.12. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.81.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 4,500.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 65.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

