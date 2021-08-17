Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $953,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,803 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $117,158.94.

On Monday, June 7th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 13,316 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.31 per share, for a total transaction of $882,983.96.

On Friday, June 4th, Bryant R. Riley bought 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $1,346,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.50. 11,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,159. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,449,000 after purchasing an additional 143,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,274,000 after purchasing an additional 239,868 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 416,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 363,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

