Insider Selling: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total transaction of C$221,261.00.

Shares of TSE:ATA traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$43.90. 144,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.39. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of C$16.28 and a 52-week high of C$44.93.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$383.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.8599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATA shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$51.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.