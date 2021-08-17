Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells 5,192 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total transaction of $1,413,054.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, August 2nd, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total transaction of $363,087.50.

On Thursday, July 1st, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $334,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $1,340,522.48.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John James Sullivan sold 2,215 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $556,983.90.

MLAB stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,358. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.54.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 141,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

