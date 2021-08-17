Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,527.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Service Co. International by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

