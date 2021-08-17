Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $197.12 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $106.30 and a one year high of $252.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.28.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.