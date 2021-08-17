Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.20) and the highest is ($0.63). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $152.65 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 803,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,017,045. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

