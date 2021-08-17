Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 782.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,727.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 803,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,017,045. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $152.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.19. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

