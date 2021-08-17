Interactive Financial Advisors Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $143.00. 1,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,853. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $97.78 and a 12 month high of $147.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.43.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.