Interactive Financial Advisors Purchases 1,470 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPSE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.42. 6,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,760. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $45.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74.

