Interactive Financial Advisors Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Interactive Financial Advisors lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,401,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,260,000 after acquiring an additional 506,730 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,853,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 211.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 179,860 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,140. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.71 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

