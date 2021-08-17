Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Buys 8,875 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. The Cooper Companies makes up 1.7% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $73,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 150.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,841,000 after purchasing an additional 170,075 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after purchasing an additional 116,909 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $40,248,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.29.

COO stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,779. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $294.93 and a one year high of $442.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

