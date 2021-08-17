Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 6.1% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $266,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,143,766,565.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $39.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2,739.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,661. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,624.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

