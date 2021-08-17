International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Purchased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,498 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 197.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 56,582 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in International Game Technology by 58.9% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 225,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 83,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGT stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. 138,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,063. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.77 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

