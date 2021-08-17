Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.67. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $261,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

