Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $811,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSL opened at $92.17 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

