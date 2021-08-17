Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the July 15th total of 597,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,616,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 1,103,888 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,133,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after buying an additional 734,902 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after buying an additional 358,662 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 597,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 307,976 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 968,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after buying an additional 276,691 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. 202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

