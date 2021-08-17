Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the July 15th total of 8,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 67.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.65. 4,775,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,829. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.