Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Update

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 480,800 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the July 15th total of 342,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PDBC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.65. 82,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

