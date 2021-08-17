Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12.

