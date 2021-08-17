Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 937.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $64.85. 4,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,780. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $69.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

