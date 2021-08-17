Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Koninklijke Philips (PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE: PHG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2021 – Koninklijke Philips had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/28/2021 – Koninklijke Philips was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/28/2021 – Koninklijke Philips was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/28/2021 – Koninklijke Philips had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/28/2021 – Koninklijke Philips had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/8/2021 – Koninklijke Philips was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/7/2021 – Koninklijke Philips was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/29/2021 – Koninklijke Philips had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/28/2021 – Koninklijke Philips was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Philips benefits from strong demand for patient monitors, hospital ventilators, radiology informatics, computed tomography, X-ray and portable ultrasound systems. Increased interest in telehealth solutions like tele-ICU, tele-radiology, tele-pathology, tele-dentistry services bode well for Philips. Moreover, a widening product portfolio and an expanding partner base aids recurring revenue growth. However, shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Recall of some Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (Bi-Level PAP), Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), and mechanical ventilator devices in the United States is expected to keep the shares under pressure. The recall is expected to hurt Sleep & Respiratory Care’s top line in 2021. Moreover, increased costs, €500 million to date, is expected to hurt profitability.”

6/21/2021 – Koninklijke Philips was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $44.25. 947,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

