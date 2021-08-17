Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 413 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

ABBV stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,761,777. The company has a market capitalization of $210.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

