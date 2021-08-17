Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 16,822 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 23.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 2.6% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $1,407,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.29. 25,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,103. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

