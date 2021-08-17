Investors Buy Large Volume of Magal Security Systems Call Options (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,344 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,003% compared to the typical daily volume of 33 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magal Security Systems stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 86,340 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 3.69% of Magal Security Systems worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAGS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. 8,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,351. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.01. Magal Security Systems has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $5.92.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

