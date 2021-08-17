Investors Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,147 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,000. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,262,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $13,315,414.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,427,993.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,101,688 shares of company stock valued at $187,377,657 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.12.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

