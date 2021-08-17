Investors Financial Group LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Masco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

