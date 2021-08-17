Investors Research Corp Buys Shares of 1,044 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66.

