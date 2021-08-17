Investors Research Corp Purchases 168 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 62,642 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,274,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,791,000.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

