INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 639.14% and a negative return on equity of 974.33%.

INVO Bioscience stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,970. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -1.13. INVO Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

