ION Market Capitalization Reaches $1.31 Million (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 108% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0954 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ION has traded up 114.5% against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $99.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00041888 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.93 or 0.00302402 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039078 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014124 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,639,028 coins and its circulating supply is 13,739,028 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

