Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.36. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after buying an additional 303,914 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after buying an additional 875,223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after buying an additional 3,390,228 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,056,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,201,000 after buying an additional 348,217 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRWD traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.20. 17,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,419. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.38. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

