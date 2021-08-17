iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,246 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 61,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 635,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,800,509. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.26.

