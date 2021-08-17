iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, an increase of 150.5% from the July 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,947,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,347.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGE opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $47.37.

