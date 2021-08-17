iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Down 29.2% in July

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 594,500 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 840,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 864,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,732. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $30.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

