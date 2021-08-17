iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 72,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 831,684 shares.The stock last traded at $38.86 and had previously closed at $39.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWQ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

