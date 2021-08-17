iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

SUSA stock opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $100.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.50.

