iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,525 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $117.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

