iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

