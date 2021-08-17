iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 1.0% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of BATS ITA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.27. The company had a trading volume of 146,856 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.85.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

