iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 843.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 141,729 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 511.2% in the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 49,132 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 312.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 47,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 562.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 41,970 shares in the last quarter.

IFRA opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64.

